In the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, protests against corona measures escalated in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. Images are circulating on social media of clashes between the demonstrators and the police, who are being pelted in the process. You can also see people being arrested.

People gathered in Guangzhou on Tuesday night to demand an end to lockdowns. The police stand shoulder to shoulder in protective clothing against the demonstrators in the images. They get all kinds of objects thrown at their heads and stand between broken glass. Later, the police deported at least ten demonstrators with their hands tied behind their backs.

The protests in Guangzhou are part of an unprecedented wave of protests in China in which people protest against the strict corona lockdowns. People across the country took to the streets in recent days following a fire in Urumqi that killed ten people. According to many Chinese, they could no longer escape due to the corona measures.

Protests in China are more common, but not on this nationwide scale. In Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Hong Kong, among others, people have already taken to the streets and some have even called for the resignation of President Xi Jinping. China’s top security body warned on Tuesday that police would crack down on “hostile forces”. Protesters have also been arrested in many other cities.