Turin

A video on the internet is causing a stir in Turin. We are in Lungo Dora Napoli, Aurora neighborhood, near the Carpanini bridge, an area where trouble and drug dealing episodes have been reported for some time. A group of about ten kids are challenging each other in the street, residents film the scene from their balconies. A police car arrives, two officers get out. They approach the kids, but they continue as if nothing had happened. A fight breaks out, punches and kicks are flying. The officers keep their distance, they do not intervene. The fight continues, an officer approaches and shouts to stop, but the kids continue to hit. In another video, from another angle, you can see three kids who, while the officers are far away, sit on the hood of the car and set off the burglar alarm. Then they run away



01:37