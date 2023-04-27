Former President Bolsonaro speaks to the press after testifying before the Federal Police, in Brasilia, on April 26, 2023. TON MOLINA (AFP)

Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil from 2019 to 2022, was questioned by the police this Wednesday on suspicion that he was one of the instigators of the coup assault on January 8, the most serious attack against Brazilian democracy in decades. The former president arrived at the main police station in Brasilia shortly before nine in the morning, the agents took his statement and he left two hours later. The main clue against the Brazilian opposition leader is a video that he briefly shared on social media two days after the violent invasion, the content of which again falsely insisted that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory was fraudulent.

The defense strategy is that that video ended up on Bolsonaro’s Facebook by mistake. “It was by mistake, so much so that shortly after, two or three hours later, he was warned and immediately withdrew it,” said one of his lawyers at the exit, according to the newspaper. or globe. The lawyer has used the alleged clumsiness of the far-right politician as an argument: “The video was posted on the president’s Facebook page when he tried to send the file to his WhatsApp to see it later.” The person in charge of managing Bolsonaro’s social networks has been his second son for years, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, to whom his father acknowledges much of the merit of his victory in 2018.

The interrogation of the former head of state occurs the day after one hundred of those arrested for the coup acts were formally accused by the Supreme Court of crimes such as violent abolition of the rule of law.

Lula had taken office a week earlier with a massive party in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, made up of the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court. The following Sunday, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters waving Brazilian flags stormed those same buildings, the heart of Brazilian democracy, while a large part of the security forces ignored or even escorted them. Nearly 1,400 people were detained.

