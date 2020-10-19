In Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a police inspector was shot dead by terrorists. It is being told that the attack on the inspector happened while he was going to his house after offering Namaz. After the attack, the people admitted to the Inspector local hospital. He died during treatment here.According to the information, Mohammad Ashraf Butt was going towards home after reading Namaz in the local mosque in the evening. On the way, the terrorists sitting ambush in Gudpora area at some distance from the house opened fire on him. The terrorists fled from the spot after firing. People came on the spot after hearing the sound of gunfire. The inspector was then admitted to the hospital. But the doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Posted in Lethpora

After this attack, search operation was started to surround the whole area. The police officer was stationed in Lethpora Pulwama area these days. He was at home. He went to the nearby mosque from home for prayers in the evening, but on the way, terrorists attacked him with a fatal attack. Police officers are now engaged in locating the attackers along with the army in nearby areas including Anantnag.