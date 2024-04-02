Former professional football player Vontae Davis has been found dead in Florida. According to initial information from Monday (local time), the police do not assume that the 35-year-old's death was due to external influence, but an autopsy should still be carried out, it was said. Davis had played in the American professional league NFL for ten years and was part of the Pro Bowl twice. He played a total of 121 games in the NFL.
