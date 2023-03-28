Police | Information from STT: The reason behind the seizure of the Erdoğan doll is a memorandum from the Police Board

According to the memo, disparaging a doll representing a recognizable person in a demonstration is basically suspected defamation. The police have denied that the NATO process would have influenced the policies in the demonstrations.

Police Board has started a self-initiated legality monitoring investigation into the actions of the Helsinki police during demonstrations, but the actions of the Helsinki police seem to have been influenced by the Police Board’s own memorandum.

Helsinki police seized the president of Turkey at a demonstration on Saturday Recep Tayyip Erdoğan performing doll and filed a criminal complaint for defamation.

According to STT’s information, there is a memorandum drawn up by the Police Board in the background of the action line of the Helsinki police, in which the hanging or insulting treatment of a doll representing a recognizable person in a demonstration is basically considered a reason to suspect defamation.

Even before the doll episode, the Helsinki police opened a preliminary investigation into the burning of Erdoğan’s image at another demonstration. The events have caused a debate about whether Finland’s NATO process has influenced the police’s interpretation of basic rights and freedom of expression.

In January protesters in Sweden burned the Koran and hung an Erdoğan doll from its feet, which caused disruptions in Finland and Sweden’s NATO process. President Erdoğan broke off the tripartite negotiations with Finland and Sweden and announced that it is pointless for Sweden to expect support for NATO membership from Turkey.

Head of the alert and control unit of the Helsinki police Heikki Porola said on Monday that the NATO process has not affected the actions of the police at the demonstration. However, according to STT’s information, the Police Board has drawn up a memorandum on the burning of the Koran and provocations, which has also been distributed outside the Police Board within the police.

The Police Board plans, manages, develops and supervises police activities. According to STT’s information, the Police Board’s memorandum was drawn up in January.

of STT according to information, the memorandum also reveals that the defamation section allows criticism of political activity. However, hanging a doll representing an identifiable person is, in principle, considered a suspected defamation.

Freedom of speech has therefore not been weighed in the interpretation of puppets – for example, how the interpretation is affected by an attempt to criticize a politician wielding significant power with a puppet or the political process that is the object of an opinion.

The Police Board said on Tuesday that it will independently investigate the activities of the Helsinki police in relation to events concerning Erdoğan, among other things. It is not known that any of the authorities investigated the activities of the Police Board.

In the Police Board has been given as the contact person for the Helsinki report Henry Lehti. Chief Inspector of Police Lehti says that they wanted to find out the activities and events because of the publicity the matter has received. According to the newspaper, the report outlines the police’s legal actions in situations where there is room for interpretation.

Lehti says that he knows about the Police Board’s memo but does not know its content.

“We will probably take that into account. Like I said, I don’t know that memo from before. I only know that one has been prepared,” he says.

Slightly After Erdoğan’s effigy was burned, the Russian president was burned in front of the Russian embassy in Helsinki Vladimir Putin picture. Burned the picture Henrik Jaakkola. Jaakkola is a political expert of the Left Alliance, but told STT that he made the statement as a private individual.

Jaakkola also tweeted about it and at the same time reported it to the Helsinki police. He made the notification after the police decided to investigate the burning of Erdoğan’s picture as defamation.

“In my opinion, burning the image of any political leader is not a criminal matter in principle, but falls within the scope of freedom of speech. The Helsinki police should be aware that another similar act has been committed,” Jaakkola told STT.

The head of the investigation into the burning of Erdoğan’s effigy Juha-Matti Suominen says that there is no criminal investigation into the burning of Putin’s picture in the Helsinki police. He suspects that the reason why the police are investigating the burning of Erdoğan’s effigy, but not Putin’s, is that the first one was seen by the police on the spot.

The police the actions in the anti-Erdogan demonstrations have aroused surprise and criticism. Assistant professor of criminal law at the University of Turku Tatu Hyttinen commented on Monday to STT that although the police’s task is to prevent crimes, the police’s task is also to secure the fulfillment of basic and human rights.

“When we talk about the crime of defamation in this kind of context, where the alleged victim is a significant power user, it is one-sided to think only about preventing crimes. Freedom of assembly and freedom of speech should also be taken into account, which are rights protected in human rights treaties and the constitution,” said Hyttinen.

According to him, if the authorities start to intervene in demonstrations targeting politicians, it will inevitably raise the question of the pre-censorship problem.