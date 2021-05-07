Police In Tikkakoski, Jyväskylä, a deceased was found in a car that had possibly been blown up

Jyväskylä In Tikkakoski, a dead person was found in a car suspected to have been blown up on Thursday night.

An outsider reported to police on Thursday night that he had found a car that looked exploded.

Police say the car was badly damaged and police suspect an explosive has been used to destroy it.

“The power of the explosion is indicated, among other things, by the fact that parts of the car have been found about 50 meters from the blast site. The explosion has been remarkably powerful, ”says the crime commissioner Ari Rutanen.

A corpse was found inside the car.

According to Rutanen, the police probably know the identity of the deceased person.

“But in such cases, it is typical that the victim is difficult to identify, so the identity is ascertained only as the preliminary investigation and investigation of the cause of death progresses,” he says.

According to police, there are no signs of outside involvement at this stage. Police are investigating the incident as an explosive crime and destruction work, as well as ascertaining the cause of death.