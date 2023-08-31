VideoPolice in the US state of Nebraska forced a motorist to stop on Wednesday for a very remarkable reason: a Watusi bull stood in the passenger seat.



Aug 31, 2023

The bizarre incident took place near Norfolk. The police received a report around 10 a.m. about a car on highway 275 with a cow on board. “We thought it would be a calf, something small that would fit in the vehicle,” Commissioner Chad Reiman said in retrospect. North East News Channel Nebraska.

That turned out to be wrong. Upon arrival at the specified location, the officers could not believe their eyes: next to the driver of the Ford Crown Victoria was an adult ox with huge horns. To be able to transport the imposing beast, the windows on the passenger side, part of the roof and half of the windshield were removed. Attached to the side of the wagon was a yellow metal cattle gate that serves as a door to which the bull can be tethered. A pair of ‘longhorns’ adorned the grille of the bonnet. See also Slovenia elects a woman as president for the first time

The officers forced the driver to stop for a traffic check. He was identified as Lee Meyer, a landowner from Neligh, and stated that he regularly took the bull named Howdy Doody to Nebraska fairs and carnivals. “While checking the vehicle, the police officers found some traffic violations that occurred in that specific situation,” said Reiman. “The driver was given a warning and asked to leave town and drive the animal directly home.”

According to the news channel, the driver complied with the request and “no one was injured.” Meyer and Howdy Doody’s video went viral.

Watusi bull Howdy Doody in the car on the highway near Norfolk, Nebraska. © Videostill North East Newschannel Nebraska



Walk

According to his wife, Meyer was not on his way to a fair or fair on Wednesday. “He takes Hody Doody once a week for a walk to eat grass and plants in the ditches along the highway,” she told regional radio station US92 on Thursday. See also Drone temporarily halts Southampton - Aston Villa: players go inside for safety reasons

Her husband bought the Watusi bull eight or nine years ago. The animal, an American breed derived from African Sanga cattle characterized by very large horns, was five or six months old at the time. “Since then, Hody Doody has been his buddy,” Rhonda explained. She says she was shocked when she heard that her husband had been taken off the road. “I received a call from my son at work, who wanted to know if his father was in prison. Someone had sent him the news about the traffic control. From that moment on I had a bad feeling.”

Share family

Rhonda admitted that she hasn’t always supported her husband’s purchase, but over time, she says Howdy Doody has become part of the family. “For the amount of money he spent on this whole damn project with the car and the bull, I could have had a brand new kitchen,” she sighed. See also Two hamsters lead a real life of luxury - and have their own cook

Her husband, despite the traffic control and police warning, is in good spirits and enjoys the attention, Rhonda continued. “Lee now thinks he’s a movie star.” worldwide media attention has led to a potential new event in Neligh: Howdy Doody Day, she says. Visitors can then meet the Watusi bull in reality.



