After more than 30 years, the police in the USA have identified a suspected perpetrator in a series of murders. A DNA comparison put her on his trail.

Bavaria – After more than 30 years, the police in the USA have identified a suspect in a series of murders. The man, who died in 2013, is said to have murdered three women in the US states of Kentucky and Indiana between 1987 and 1989, as the dpa now reports, referring to the local police press release. A fourth woman was raped in Indiana in 1990 by the alleged perpetrator. The police searched for decades for the so-called I-65 killer – the murders occurred along Interstate 65 in various motels.

According to Indianapolis police, genealogical research has led to the identification of the suspect in this cold case. DNA traces were uploaded to platforms for genealogical research in order to find the perpetrator with the help of relatives. This enabled a match to be established between the alleged perpetrator and a relative. The probability that the man who died in Iowa at the age of 68 was the perpetrator was 99 percent, dpa quoted the US authority as saying.

Search for clues: the perpetrator had an extensive criminal record

According to the police, the man had an extensive criminal record and committed numerous crimes between 1963 and 1998. The daughter of one of the women killed expressed relief that after such a long period of time the case could finally be solved for everyone who had suffered from this crime over the years.

In this country, too, people are involved in genealogical research in order to research personal stories about their own family and use documents from archives for their research. (AP / FBI Indianapolis)