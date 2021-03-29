At no point does the police seem to understand that they are in front of a five year old boy. The screams. The threats, the orders to stop crying as if he were a criminal before the desperate cry of the little boy, surrounded by strangers, are some of the dramatic images broadcast in a video, as part of the demand of the boy’s mother to the Department of Montgomery Police, in the United States.

Police body camera footage has shown officers handcuffing and yelling at the boy who had left his school.

The video, released Friday by Maryland police, shows the two officers telling the boy’s mother that I should “hit” him.

The case could be part of another example of police violence against people of color, in the United States, as happened with George Floyd or Jacob Blake.

The January 2020 incident is the subject of a lawsuit filed by the child’s mother.

His lawyers allege that the boy suffered a emotional trauma.

Montgomery County Police Department officers had found the African-American boy a few blocks from the school and body camera video shows him crying in the back of a police car as they drive him back.

Officers eventually hand the boy over to a staff member, when an officer is heard saying, “That’s why people need hit your kids“.