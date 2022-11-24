Although it may seem strange, today some police departments already have their own assistant robots, which are programmed with basic tasks that contribute to the different offices. And while everything is totally limited to that, some want this technology to go a little further, involving the machines with criminals.

the police of Saint Francisco has recently submitted an application to the board of supervisors of this very city. Here the authorization is requested for the robots to assassinate the different aggressors, as long as there are no other options available. Something that can be considered as the last resort in case of having injured officers.

This proposal was initially rejected by the reviewer, Aaron Peskin who wrote that robots shall not be used as in the use of force against any person. Later, the police corrected the draft to detail that the robots would only act under special conditions. Specifically, where there is a risk of loss of life to members of the public or officials.

After receiving said reply, Peskin agreed to take the request of the police department of San Francisco, making it clear that it is only for scenarios where lethal force is the only viable option. This was also approved by the committee, so the relevant members will vote on the November 29th to establish said law only in the department of that state.

Via: Local Mission

Editor’s note: We have already reached the point where machines can do justice, something that could evolve later. The question is: How is the robot going to differentiate between criminals, civilians and police? Are they operated by someone remotely or do they have artificial intelligence?