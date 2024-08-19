Monday, August 19, 2024
Police | In the Oulu marina, “discoveries” have been made of a murder that took place in June

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2024
World Europe
Police | In the Oulu marina, “discoveries” have been made of a murder that took place in June
The crime commissioner has not specified what kind of findings have been made in the police searches.

Oulu The searches at the Hollihaa marina have made progress, said the crime commissioner Ilkka Riikola to STT on Monday. According to him, discoveries have been made in the area.

Riikola did not specify what kind of findings the police have made. However, he stated that the searches have not been done in vain.

According to him, the search will end on Tuesday at the latest.

Riikola said on Saturday that the equipment related to the crime is being searched for in the water at Hollihaa marina.

On Saturday, the police confirmedthat the search mission is related to an investigation into a suspected homicide that occurred earlier this summer.

On the first day of June, a seriously injured 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital in Oulu, where he died from a gunshot wound.

The crime is suspected to have taken place in Oulu’s Kuivasjärvi outdoor recreation area.

