Police In the center of Turku, a man was stabbed on May Day, the perpetrator still free

The man was stabbed on Maariankatu at half past five yesterday. According to police, it was a situation between two people that did not endanger the others. For investigative reasons, the police do not open the course of events in more detail.

The identity of the perpetrator is not yet known to the police. Chief Investigator, Criminal Commissioner Juhani Malmbergin according to the fact that the victim does not want to report the events.

According to Malmberg, the victim is not in hospital. It was already said yesterday that the victim is not in danger of death.

The events are being investigated as aggravated assault.