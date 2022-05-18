Agents of the Spanish National Police investigate a gang rape and sexual abuse of two minors in Valencia on Monday, May 16.

The events, which took place in an abandoned house in Burjassot, a municipality in Spain, occurred after The 12-year-old girls met with several men they had met through the social network Instagram.

According to the media of that country ‘Levante-EMV’, the two adolescents would have left from their respective municipalities to said meeting point and, once in the abandoned house, one of the alleged aggressors would have tried to have sexual relations with one of them. Given the girl’s refusal, he would have forced her violently.

At that time, four more men arrived at the scene and subjected the other infant to a gang rape. Although one of the girls managed to escape from her attackers and notify another of her friends, it was not enough to find the alleged rapists.

a relentless search

According to police reports, The friend of the couple of girls received the call for help through a message on the same social network. Immediately, she notified the parents of those involved, who, in turn, contacted the Police.

After hours of searching, it had not been possible to locate any of the little ones, since the one who gave the notice did not know where in the municipality she was, she only stated that she saw a subway station and the abandoned house of which she had managed to run away.

The little girl could not identify where she was. The only thing she saw was a subway station. Photo: iStock (Reference Image)

Around 11 p.m. the Police managed to identify that one of the girls was already at home and that the other was on her way to her residence. However, none of the men involved could be found in the extensive search, which included agents from three surrounding municipalities.

Even when one of the minors initially told her parents that it was all a joke, they decided to take her to a hospital, where they certified the presence of signs compatible with a sexual assault.

For now, the Spanish National Police together with the Family and Women’s Care Unit They managed to identify the abandoned house where the events took place. In addition, both entities have enabled the established channels so that the little ones receive the necessary assistance as victims of a sexual crime.

