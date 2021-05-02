Police In Pirkanmaa, an exceptionally large car rally on May Day, almost a thousand cars from all over Finland

In connection with the rally, at least six serious road safety threats due to speeding and seven serious road safety negligences are suspected.

In Pirkanmaa seen on the eve of May Day, exceptional car rallies were attended by at least a thousand cars in total at various stages, the Inland Finland police are told, but it is difficult to estimate the exact number.

The gathering began in Tampere at the Lielahti Drying Station, where 500–600 cars gathered around eight in the evening. From there, cars moved to the Ideapark and Realpark shopping centers in Lempäälä, among other places. The gathering ended at about one o’clock at night.

Aamulehti according to the police did not receive prior notice of the meeting and is not required by the police.

Cars had arrived at least from Turku, Pori, Ostrobothnia, the Helsinki metropolitan area and the Kuopio region, says the commissioner Jari Lindholm To STT.



“It’s been such a big mass that of course not all violations could even be addressed. Sure, this has been organized on social media, but this was not an event organized in such a way that an organizer could be found for it, ”Lindholm says.

Aamulehti saysthat last Saturday Pirkanmaa had a similar rally. An estimated 300 cars took part.

At the time, police withdrew a driver’s license from about ten drivers. On the side of the drivers, the card left because of a serious threat to traffic safety and on the side due to serious negligence. In addition, there were a few cases of drunk driving.