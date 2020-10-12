The EU states are threatening the power apparatus in Belarus with new sanctions. If the situation in the country does not improve, the EU is ready to take further restrictive measures, according to a declaration adopted at a foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. In addition to high-ranking officials, the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is also specifically named as a person who should then be affected.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, among others, had previously spoken out in favor of imposing EU sanctions on Lukashenko personally. “The violence continues. (…) There are still arrests of peace-loving demonstrators, ”said the SPD politician in Luxembourg. He had therefore proposed that a new package of sanctions be launched. “Lukashenko should also be one of the people who will then be sanctioned.”

So far, Lukashenko has not been one of the 40 people the EU has sanctioned for fraudulent elections or for violently cracking down on peaceful protests. The reason given is that sanctions against Lukashenko personally could complicate diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and would deprive the EU of the opportunity to tighten its course again.

Since the presidential election on August 9th, Belarus has held protests and strikes against the authoritarian head of state, who has been in power for 26 years. The triggers are fraud allegations against the election, after which Lukashenko had been declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the votes. The protests have since left several dead, hundreds injured and more than 10,000 arrests.

Hundreds of arrests during mass protest over the weekend

According to official information, more than 700 demonstrators were arrested during new mass protests against Lukashenko. The Ministry of the Interior announced this in Minsk on Monday. Only a few have been released, 570 have been taken to prisons, it said. According to the Wesna human rights group, there are also many journalists among those arrested.

The security forces had used bang and stun grenades and tear gas at a mass rally by the democracy movement on Sunday and also used water cannons against demonstrators. Pictures showed police beating protesters with batons and chasing them down. There were numerous injuries.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Interior Ministry authorized the police to use firearms against demonstrators. The reason was a radicalization of the opposition movement against President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Monday in Minsk. Opposition representatives, on the other hand, criticize the security authorities’ increasing harshness against peaceful demonstrators.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) Photo: Imago / Photothek / Janine Schmitz

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country during the protests on Sunday. However, the demonstrators were repeatedly dispersed by the police, making it difficult to determine the exact number of participants. The Interior Ministry spoke of only 11,000 participants nationwide.

Another topic at the ministerial meeting in Luxembourg is the poison attack on the Russian opposition activist Alexej Navalny with the military nerve agent Novichok. A Franco-German proposal is being discussed to impose sanctions on those who might be responsible in Russia. EU representatives believed that an agreement in principle was possible in advance, but specific sanctions would only be decided later.

After confirmation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OVCW) it was “now objectively clear that it is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” said Maas. This cannot be without consequences. The ministers would now have “the first opportunity” to discuss the Franco-German proposal for sanctions and to determine the further procedure. (dpa, AFP, Reuters)