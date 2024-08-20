Police | In Kokkola on Monday, shots were fired from a moving car towards another – Police arrested three people

Police|The police are investigating the matter as attempted murder, endangerment and a firearms offence.

In Koivuhaa yesterday, on Monday, shots were fired from a moving car towards another moving car.

The police have arrested three people suspected of the crime. According to the police, the participants know each other and are already known to the police, the police say in their press release.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder, endangerment and a firearms offence.

According to the police, there had been an earlier argument between the participants, which had probably led to the shooting.

The police say that they have searched the house, where firearms have been confiscated.