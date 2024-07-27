Home page World

150 residents were driven out of their homes in Italy. The reason: the holiday village was built on protected land.

Bova Marina – Picturesque location, charming architecture and direct access to the sea: What sounds like a dream summer holiday was everyday life for 150 residents of a holiday village in Bova Marina in the metropolitan city of Reggio Calabria in Italy. The self-christened “The Ionian Pearl” is now a thing of the past. The Italian police have confiscated the entire holiday village on the orders of the public prosecutor’s office.

150 residents evicted from their homes: Holiday village allegedly built illegally

The Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Reggio Calabria, Giovanni Bombardieri, together with the Deputy Public Prosecutor Walter Ignazitto and the Public Prosecutor Margherita Saccà, had initiated investigations. This was reported by the Italian news agency AnsaIt emerged that the holiday village in Bova Marina in Italy had been built in violation of the provisions of the shipping law – to the detriment of 150 souls.

Their houses are said to have been built illegally in a protected area “of community importance” in Calabria. According to this, the holiday village is in maritime state ownership. This area is subject to strict landscape-ecological, archaeological and seismic protection regulations. That is why the 150 residents of “The Ionian Pearl” have now been evicted from their homes and are apparently not allowed to return.

Entire holiday village confiscated in Italy: What happens to the 150 residents?

What will happen to the 150 displaced residents is not yet known (as of July 26, 2024). What is certain is that the tough action of the Italian police is a clear signal against illegal construction projects in protected zones. The local police are less assertive when it comes to organized crime: It is no longer a secret that the Italian mafia has taken over Lake Garda and other holiday resorts. (cln)