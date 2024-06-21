Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Three suspected foreign secret service agents were arrested in Frankfurt. (Symbolic image) © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Three men were arrested in Frankfurt on Wednesday. They are accused of working for a foreign secret service.

Frankfurt a. M. – Three men suspected of having worked for a foreign secret service in Germany were arrested in Frankfurt am Main taken into custody. Their task was to collect information about a person of Ukrainian origin, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe.

Alleged foreign intelligence agents targeted a café in Frankfurt

According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which reported on the investigation on Friday (21 June), the suspects had targeted a café where their target was supposed to be. The three suspects, who have their roots in Armenia, Russia and the Ukraine are currently in custody.

On Wednesday (June 19), they were provisionally arrested by officers from the Hessian State Office of Criminal Investigation. The following day, they were brought before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice, who issued and executed the arrest warrants. It is currently not known which secret service the suspects are said to have worked for. (dpa/nhi)