A plainclothes policeman killed a man this Sunday night thief who tried to steal the motorcycle he was riding with his girlfriend in the Argentine city of Moreno.

Because you shot him in the back, the cash was detained. A second offender fled.

Sunday night around 8:30 pm, and as seen on the images recorded on a security camera From a bus stop at the intersection of Lugones and Payró, in the town of La Reja, a couple traveling on a motorcycle was intercepted by two motorcyclists.

One of the criminals pointed at the young woman who was behind the driverso the man decided to stop.

After the woman ran out of that scenethe officer – who belongs to the local Ituzaingó police and was in civilian clothes – immediately got off the motorcycle and walked away with his head down, realizing that he would not resist.

At that moment one of the criminals got on the motorcycle and that is when the policeman turned around and shot him in the back. While the other criminal fled in his vehicle, the wounded man tried to escape on foot, but was shot more by the police and fell dead.

After the fact, the experts determined that the thief, identified as Gabriel Emiliano Ledesma, 18, he died instantly after receiving a total of three shots in the back. The deceased offender was found an ID belonging to a victim who had assaulted minutes before and a tumbera-type weapon.

Prosecutor Gabriel López of UFI No. 8 of the Judicial Department Moreno, General Rodríguezdetermined that the policeman was arrested accused of the crime of simple homicide aggravated by the use of a firearm.



So, He will be deprived of his freedom at least until tomorrow Tuesday, when a testimonial statement will be taken, Primer Plano Online reported today.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA