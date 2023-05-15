Police in Brazil murdered four of his colleagues inside the station

In the city of Camocim, in the Brazilian state of Ceará (northeast), there is commotion over the murder of four policemen at the hands of one of their colleaguesan inspector of the Civil Police.

The crimes occurred at the police station where the uniformed men worked, the authorities reported.

The event occurred early Sunday morning at the Camocim Civil Police station, the force indicated in a note published on its Instagram account.

The suspect, who was resting, fled in a police vehicle -which he abandoned kilometers later- after committing the crime and later turned himself in at a Military Police headquarters, an official from the municipality’s Security Secretariat told the G1 news portal.

The victims were three notaries and another inspector who was on duty, according to the police agency.

The authorities are investigating the motivation for the crime, for which the Camocim mayor’s office, 354 kilometers away from Fortaleza, the capital of Ceará, decreed three days of mourning.

*With information from AFP and EFE