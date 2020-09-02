During the protests of students in Belarus against the authoritarian head of state Alexander Lukashenko, activists said there were almost 80 arrests. The Wesna human rights center listed 75 people arrested by name on Wednesday night for the capital Minsk alone. Hundreds of students took to the streets on Tuesday at the beginning of the new semester and demanded the release of all political prisoners. The security forces sometimes acted brutally against peaceful demonstrators.

Journalists were once again targeted by the uniformed men. The country’s journalists’ association spoke of around ten media representatives who were taken into police custody. The independent portal tut.by reported that six of them had spent the night in a police station. You are now to come to court for allegedly participating in an unauthorized demonstration.

In front of the police station, journalists held vigils at night, the news portal wrote. The media representatives were arrested while they were working. The authorities had already taken action against journalists in the past few days. Many media representatives have had their accreditation withdrawn, including an ARD television team.

The background to the protests is the presidential election more than three weeks ago. Lukashenko had then declared himself the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition, however, considers Svetlana Tichanowskaya to be the real winner. The vote is criticized internationally as grossly falsified. (dpa)