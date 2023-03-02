Thursday, March 2, 2023
Police | IL: A person died in a pipe in Eastern Uusimaa

March 2, 2023
Police | IL: A person died in a pipe in Eastern Uusimaa

The person had been taken to the tube on Saturday during the day after a police mission.

Eastern Uusimaa last weekend there was a death in the pipeline of the police department, reported Evening newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the death occurred on Saturday. The person had been taken to the pipe premises of the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department during the day as a result of a police mission.

The matter was confirmed to Iltalehti by the head of the investigation of the case, the regional prosecutor Jonna Ryynänen. According to him, the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at the Helsinki police.

