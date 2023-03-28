How did you feel about the content of this article?

Video released by the Nashville Police Department shows the shooter they identify as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, during the Covenant School shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, March 27, 2023. | Photo: EFE

Authorities have identified the 28-year-old woman named as the alleged perpetrator of a shooting that killed three minors and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was shot dead by police.

The shooter, Audrey Hale, was a resident of Nashville and committed the premeditated shooting at Covenant Christian Private School, where she had attended, Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed at a news conference.

At the shooter’s house, where she lived with her parents, authorities found blueprints of the school with details marked, such as entrances and the location of security cameras. A “manifesto” and writings that are being studied were also found.

The woman, who was described by authorities as transgender, had no criminal record and was able to enter the school by shooting through one of the side doors.

Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said the officers’ response was “quick” and that, after entering the first floor of the school, they heard gunshots coming from the second floor and decided to go upstairs. It was there that they found the shooter shooting in a hallway, until she was shot by two agents.

Aaron explained that on a typical day there are around 209 students at the school, which has over 40 staff. The educational institution is located in Green Hills and serves from kindergarten to students aged about 11 years.