The man who died after holding four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in what President Joe Biden called an “act of terror” was identified by the FBI on Sunday as a 44-year-old British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram. .

The four hostages, including a respected local rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker, were released unharmed on Saturday night, sparking relief in the United States, where the Jewish community and Biden renewed calls to combat anti-Semitism.

There was “no indication” that anyone else was involved in the attack in the small Texas town of Colleyville, according to the statement from the FBI’s Dallas field office. They gave no further information about Akram or what his motive may have been.

But Biden appeared to confirm US media reports that the hijacker was seeking the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist known as “Lady Al-Qaeda.”

“This was an act of terror” that was related to “someone who was arrested 15 years ago and has been in jail for 10 years,” Biden said in remarks to reporters during a visit to a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also condemned the hostage-taking on Sunday as an “act of terrorism and anti-Semitism.”

Siddiqui, the first woman suspected by the United States of having ties to al Qaeda and a cause célèbre in Pakistan and South Asian jihadi circles, was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008.

Two years later, she was sentenced by a New York court to 86 years in prison for the attempted assassination of US officers in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is currently in a Fort Worth, Texas prison.

My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-Semitism. We stand with the US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate. 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 👇 https://t.co/36Eb8lRQTV — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 16, 2022



In a statement to CNN on Saturday, Siddiqui’s attorney said she had “absolutely no involvement” in the hostage situation and condemned her. For his part, the links he may have with Akram remain unclear.

Police have not said if Akram was killed by the hit team or if he killed himself. FBI Special Agent Matt DeSarno would not confirm the suspect’s claims, but said they were “focused on an issue that was not specifically a threat to the Jewish community.”

DeSarno told reporters in the small Texas town of Colleyville on Saturday, after the climactic end of the standoff, that the investigation into the hijacker and his contacts “would be global in scope.” “We have been in contact with multiple FBI leads including Tel Aviv and London,” he said.

The UK ambassador to the United States confirmed that British authorities were “providing full support to law enforcement in Texas and the United States.” “We stand with the US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate,” Truss, the British Foreign Secretary, posted on Twitter.

Live streaming on Facebook

At one point, the standoff involved some 200 local, state and federal law enforcement officers massing around Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas. Among them was an FBI team sent from Washington.

A Facebook live stream of the congregation’s Shabbat service appeared to pick up audio of a man speaking loudly, but did not show the scene inside the building. He could be heard saying, “Call my sister on the phone” – apparently using the word “sister” figuratively – and “I’m going to die.” He was also heard to say, “There is something wrong with America.”

Israel Prime Minister Bennett called today to thank law enforcement in Texas & the US for concluding the synagogue standoff with all hostages safe. He also thanked Texas for passing laws against BDS & anti-Semitism & for the strong economic partnership Texas has with Israel. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2022



ABC News reported that the hijacker was armed and had claimed to have bombs. This was not immediately confirmed. One of the hostages was released early in the confrontation. After hours of what police said were extensive negotiations, an elite SWAT team stormed the synagogue.

Journalists nearby reported hearing a loud bang – likely a fragmentation grenade used as a distraction – and gunshots.

A “horrible” situation

Ellen Smith, a member of the Beth Israel congregation, described the situation as “shocking and horrific” in an interview with CNN. But he said it was “not shocking” that the crisis was taking place in a Jewish community.

“Instances of anti-Semitism have been increasing lately, but ever since Jews have walked the Earth, we have been persecuted,” he said.

The siege had caused an outpouring of concern from Jewish organizations in the United States.

Synagogues in several US cities increased security after the event, and while officials said they did not believe the incident was part of a global threat, Biden vowed to “fight anti-Semitism and the rise of extremism in this country.” .

with AFP