A day after the shooting that killed eight people at a mall in Allen, Texas, the shooter was identified Sunday as Mauricio García, 33, police sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to CNN.

In addition to the AR-15 rifle found next to his body — he was shot down by a police officer after he fired indiscriminately at dozens of people shopping — García had at least one other weapon with him and several others in the car he arrived in. to the place.

The American broadcaster also said that the police entered a house on Saturday night with an address that matched that of García’s parents. Authorities arrived on the scene about an hour after the shooting and blocked the street for several hours.

Citing police sources, the newspaper Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the gunman’s possible links to white supremacist ideology were being investigated.

The gunman killed eight people and wounded seven more after opening fire on dozens shopping in the premium outlets in Allen, a town near Dallas, Texas. In the attack, he used an AR-15 rifle, one of the most popular in the United States and which has already been used to commit several massacres.

According to the newspaper, the gunman was carrying more weapons, wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a large amount of ammunition. More than 100 rounds of ammunition were found at the crime scene.

Authorities searched a hotel where he was thought to be staying and found more ammunition.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation and has asked witnesses who have digital evidence of the shooting to submit information.

The shooter was shot and killed by a local police officer who was in the Allen Premium Outlets when he heard the shots. It is not yet known how many minutes García fired.

This Sunday (7), President Joe Biden declared five days of national mourning in the wake of the shooting, “as a sign of respect for the victims of senseless acts of violence”.

Biden ordered the flag of the United States to fly at half-staff from the White House, all public buildings and properties, all military outposts and naval stations, as well as embassies and other official facilities abroad, “until sunset. sun of May 11,” he said.

The president once again urged Congress to act to stop the weapons “epidemic”.

“Once again, I ask Congress to send me a bill that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” he said.