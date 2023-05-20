Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

A 95-year-old girl was stunned with a stun gun at Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, southern New South Wales. © LUKAS COCH/IMAGO

A resident of a nursing home is stunned by the police with a stun gun. In the hospital she struggles to survive.

Hamburg/Cooma – When people talk about nursing homes, they often think of nurses who are understaffed and underpaid. And to the residents which can incur high costs. In an Australian nursing home, however, neither played a major role. A 95-year-old woman was stunned by police officers in a home and is fighting for her life. Apparently the woman wanted to attack the police.

Australia: Police stun 95-year-old with stun gun – her condition is “life-threatening”

Claire Nolan’s condition was “life-threatening,” said the police of the Australian state of New South Wales on Friday (May 19) after days of silence about the Taser incident. An investigation was therefore initiated. According to Deputy Chief of Police Peter Cotter, officers were called to Yallambee Lodge in southern New South Wales on Wednesday (May 17) because of a resident who was armed with a knife.

Paramedics and police officers tried for “minutes” to convince Nolan to drop the saw-toothed steak knife. When the 95-year-old nevertheless moved towards her, an officer fired his taser at her, Cotter said. He acknowledged that Nolan approached the officers using a walker. According to media reports, the fragile 95-year-old great-grandmother suffered from dementia.

Electric shock to 95-year-olds: Police initiate investigation

Nolan hit his head backwards on the ground, according to Deputy Chief Cotter. She will continue to be treated in the hospital, her family is with her. “We are very concerned about what happened recently. That’s why we launched an investigation,” Cotter told reporters. Homicide officers were also involved in it. After the incident on Wednesday, the police initially did not confirm that the 95-year-old had been tasered.

Cotter also announced that the body cameras of the police officers involved captured the altercation. However, the recordings were not initially to be published. The police investigation will be independently reviewed upon completion.

A woman with dementia in Germany also organized a police operation. After a trip she was reported missing.(vk/afp)