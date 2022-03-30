Police Helsinki police received reprimands for their appointments

There was no outright illegality in the appointment procedures.

Police Board has accused the Helsinki police of unclear appointments.

Last summer, the National Police Board received complaints about the appointment procedures for officers at the Helsinki Police Department through an internal reporting channel.

The main criticism was that appointments and assignments had been made without a public competition.

The police board decided to investigate the matter.

In its decision, the Police Board found that no direct illegality was found in the proceedings under investigation.

However, several things could have been done better, the Police Board release said. According to the study, there was room for improvement in increasing openness and transparency and adequate documentation. The guidance documents for the appointment procedure were also missing.

“It is also in the employer’s interest that everyone who is willing to find the best candidate for an open position can take part in the recruitment,” Pekka-Matias Väisänen notes in the release.

In two proceedings, the National Board of Police drew attention to the implementation and transparency of the task order procedure of the Helsinki Police Department and to the adequate documentation of the procedure.

In addition, the National Board of Police has informed the Helsinki Police Department of its views on a better procedure.