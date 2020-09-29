25 cows have run away – there is still no trace of 22. This strange report comes from the police in Lower Franconia. Even a police helicopter is on duty to find the animals. A major fire triggered the whole thing.

Miltenberg – The police in Lower Franconia are currently dealing with runaway cattle – and are asking the population for help. The trigger was a fire in Miltenberg, Lower Franconia. 500 bales of hay and straw caught fire in the night from Monday to Tuesday. 25 cows escaped from the fire in Miltenberg.

Three animals have already been caught again near Weilbach, the police explained in a message. There is still no trace of the remaining 22. On Tuesday morning, the police also used a police helicopter to search for the animals. *Fuldaerzeitung.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network