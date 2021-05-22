A Bell UH-1 helicopter of the Peruvian National Police crashed in the Manu Nature Reserve north of Cuzco on Friday, May 21. Five people on board were killed. This is reported in a statement by the department, published in Twitter…

“A unit specializing in rescue operations has reported the discovery of Peruvian National Police officers aboard the crashed helicopter,” the statement said.

The statement notes that the crash of the Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter took place on May 19 on the territory of the Manu National Reserve in the Andes highlands in the south of the country. Everyone on board, two pilots, a mechanic and two passengers, were police officers.

The causes of the disaster are not reported.

In parallel with the investigation by the prosecutor’s office, the police leadership announced the creation of its own commission on the fact of the helicopter crash.

On May 11, four people were killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Dali in southwestern China.