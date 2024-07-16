Wolf: Fire in Karadag Reserve Caused by 50-Year-Old Man

In Crimea, the police have identified the alleged culprit of a major fire in the Karadag Nature Reserve. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk.

According to law enforcement, the fire was caused by the actions of a 50-year-old local resident. He was engaged in construction work in the village of Koktebel. He worked with metal and cut it with a grinder. The dry vegetation caught fire from flying sparks. According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the man tried to put out the fire himself, but was unable to. The flames quickly spread across the reserve.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 261 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Destruction or damage to forest plantations”).

On July 15, it was reported that dry vegetation on an area of ​​20 hectares caught fire in Koktebel.