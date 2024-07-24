Home page World

From: Momir Takac

The German tourist Dustin Marcus is missing on the Canary Island of El Hierro. © SOS Desaparecidos/Screenshot

Dustin Marcus was last seen on El Hierro on July 16. Since then, there has been no trace of the 46-year-old German tourist.

El Pinar – Another extensive search is underway on the Canary Islands, which belong to Spain. Shortly after Jay Slater, who had been missing for weeks on Tenerife, was found dead, a German tourist disappeared on the neighboring island of El Hierro. Because the police have no leads, they are asking for help.

Dustin Marcus T. has been missing for more than a week on the westernmost of the Canary Islands, reports the portal Tenerife NewsThe last sign of life from the German was on July 16, one day after Jay Slater’s remains were found on Tenerife. Marcus was last seen in the area around El Pinar in the south of El Hierro.

German holidaymaker missing on Canary Island of El Hierro

Because the police have been in the dark for days, “SOS Desaparecidos” has been called in. The non-profit organization, founded in Spain in 2010, helps with the “search for missing people of all ages,” as it says on its website. The Guardia Civil – which confirmed that Dustin Marcus is a vacationer – says it has had no clue about the man’s whereabouts for days. His name also appears in the Facebookgroup Que Pasa. There, a user pretended to be his mother and wrote that Marcus has both German and US citizenship.

Dustin Marcus T. describes “SOS Desaparecidos” as follows:

Age: 46 years

Height: 1.80 meters

Weight: 70 kilograms

Hair type: short and straight

Hair color: brown

Eyecolour Brown

Build: thin

Police ask for information in search of Dustin Marcus

On the day he disappeared, the German tourist was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, a T-shirt, a white cap and green boots. His moustache is striking. Missing person posters with a picture of him were distributed on El Hierro. Posters are also being used on the Balearic island of Mallorca to search for the German “Stoppi”.

The police are asking people to report any sightings of Dustin Marcus, even if they were several days ago. Information can be given by calling 649 952 957 or 644 712 806, or by email at [email protected].