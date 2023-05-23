Home page World

From: Anika Zuschke

There appears to be a new lead in the case of the missing Maddie McCann. (Archive image) © Steve Parsons/Steve Parsons/PA Wire/dpa

In 2007, then 3-year-old girl Maddie McCann went missing in Portugal. Now, for the first time in almost 10 years, people are actively looking for her again.

Praia da Luz – There seems to be a new lead in the case of Maddie McCann, who disappeared in 2007. As reported by the Portuguese media on Monday, a reservoir not far from the place where the then 3-year-old disappeared is to be searched for the girl from Tuesday.

New lead in the Maddie McCann case: Police are looking for a body in a reservoir in Portugal

More than 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family’s holiday home in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Although the girl was wanted internationally, the case was never solved. However, according to Portuguese media reports, a reservoir about 50 kilometers from where Maddie disappeared will be searched from Tuesday (May 23). As the Picture reported that the initiative for the new search operation came from German authorities.

According to the Portuguese weekly, the main suspect in the investigation is said to be at this remote reservoir expresso used to stop more often. He has a criminal record for sex offenses and lived regularly in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007. The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig has been investigating the murder of the German since June 2020, but the authority has not yet brought charges in the case. The suspect is currently serving a multi-year prison sentence after a final conviction for a rape in Portugal in 2005.