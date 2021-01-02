Highlights: Police screws on gang who steal idols in Lucknow

4 arrested, including gang leader, many prized idols recovered

In the inquiry, told – Stolen idols were not sold for fear of God

A judge had stolen the idol of jewelery and Ashtadhatu from here also

Hamendra Tripathi, Lucknow

Often after the theft in homes, one thing definitely comes in the mind of the people that why these thieves do not fear God. But the stealer is also afraid of God. One such case has emerged from the UP capital Lucknow. Stolen precious idols were recovered from the thieves who were caught by the police. During interrogation, the gang told that after stealing the idols, they settled in a fear, due to which they could not sell the idols.

‘Could not sell stolen idols for fear of God’

The police arrested four, including the mastermind of a gang of vicious thieves in the PGI police station area of ​​Lucknow. During the interrogation, a gang of police revealed 3 burglaries in the area of ​​Ashiana and PGI. Statues of jewelery, brass and ashtadhatu stolen from the judge’s house in Ashiana were also recovered on the spot when the gang was investigated. On this, the gang of thieves, Raghuveer Pandey, told the police that he had stolen the idols from the judge’s house in the past. But when he brought those idols to his house, there was a sudden fear in his mind, after which he kept the prized idols at his house instead of selling them.

Gang king revealed previous thieves

Raghuveer Pandey, the gang leader of Chinhat, revealed to the police that he along with his other accomplices had stolen a bronze and Ashtadhatu idol, including cash and jewelery from Ashiana resident Judge Shreyansh Niranjan from November 24 to December 20. At the same time, he attacked the house of retired CO Bechalal and also stole cash and jewelery worth eight lakh rupees. At the same time, the hands of Amarnath Yadav, resident of Vrindavan Colony, also cleaned hands on cash and jewelry.

Police thieves gang up during checking

PGI police station officer Ashish Kumar Dwivedi said that the gang includes Raghuveer, resident of Chinhat, Sharafat Mian of Madianv, Rahil of Rashmi Khand and Abdul of Gautampalli. He said that after the thieves in the past, police station teams were constantly investigating them. Meanwhile, they were caught during checking on Friday. After the recovery of the idols, jewelry and cash, the gang members said that they go around the house during the day and perform Reiki. Later, they plan a late night robbery.