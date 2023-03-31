Motorists with a smartphone in hand could count on a hefty fine of 380 euros.

A major problem of our time is that motorists are busy with many things on the road, apart from driving. Despite all kinds of government campaigns, drivers are driving with a phone in their hand. For operating the navi, selecting a playlist or sending an app. All things that are not allowed.

Smartphone fine

Not all of us can afford a new or recently used car with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. At the same time, that is not a license to be busy with your smartphone in your hand. It’s a common recipe for accidents. Due to the distraction, a suddenly braking car in front of you can come very close. A rear-end collision is then in a small corner.

The police strictly checks motorists who are secretly holding a smartphone while driving. With a striking Audi A6 police car you will not catch drivers in the act. With an inconspicuous coach, yes.

A tour bus has already been deployed by the police several times. Officers look into motorists from their windows. In the event of a red-handed act, the driver in question will be pulled over and thrown onto the receipt. Holding a smartphone in your hand while driving will cost you 380 euros, excluding nine euros administration costs.

Recently it was that time again. The police issued 86 fines during such a check on highways in Zeeland and North Brabant. The AD reports on this. It turned out to be a productive day. Another 12 fines were also handed out for committing speeding offences.

With high fines and strict controls, the Public Prosecution Service hopes that motorists will finally wake up.

