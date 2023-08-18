We had never thought about it, but trucks have a turbo engine and an on-board computer, so you can chip them. If you drive a different truck for the boss every day, then we understand that you don’t stop by the tuner during the break, but if it’s your own truck, then we understand that you can’t resist the temptation.

Apparently chip tuning a truck is forbidden, at least in Germany. Website Big truck reports that there was only a special check for modified trucks across the border. The Polizei looked at modified exhausts, prohibited lighting and engine modifications. Apparently it happens more. There a driver ran into the lamp who had increased his power considerably.

The truck did not comply with the emissions

The driver had increased the power of his truck from 580 to 800 hp. The brand of truck is unknown to us. The AdBlue system was also switched off. Because the engine no longer met the emission requirements, the driver now faces a fine. The driver would also have been guilty of ‘falsification of evidence’. The judge has yet to make a ruling. Especially for the last offense, the fines can be quite high in Germany, reports Big truck.