It involves the use of a firearm, baton, pepper spray, or physical assault. The police do make the comment that last year there were a total of almost 15 million incidents that the police had to deal with, so that relatively little force was used by the police.

A total of 35,882 means of violence were used last year, the majority (55 percent) in the ‘physical violence’ category. The firearm, especially aiming and holding, has been registered 2,861 times, or 8 percent of the total. 78 times the police were forced to actually shoot. Also striking is the increase in the long baton, water thrower and tear gas and more deployment of the mounted police. This increase can be explained, among other things, by the many demonstrations in which the police had to intervene last year.