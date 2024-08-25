Police | Gunshots heard in a residential building in Lassila, Helsinki – Also on the Espoo side, a police operation

Police|The police will not comment on whether the tasks are related.

With the police there is an ongoing task in Lassila, Helsinki. The Helsinki Police Department announced the matter at nine o’clock in the evening on Sunday.

The police say that the task is related to reports received by the emergency center, according to which shots had been fired in the residential building shortly before 8:00 p.m.

There is little information about the situation. According to the police, the shooter has left the scene, and no one has been injured.

Nearby In Espoo’s Mäkkylä, on Patruunakatu, a little before ten on Sunday evening, another police operation was underway. The matter was confirmed to HS from the situation center of the Länsi-Uusimaa police department.

While the mission was ongoing, the police did not comment on its content or whether the Espoo operation is possibly related to the Lassila mission in Helsinki.

Mäkkylä’s police mission was the first to report Over.