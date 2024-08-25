Sunday, August 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | Gunshots heard in a residential building in Lassila, Helsinki – Also on the Espoo side, a police operation

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Police | Gunshots heard in a residential building in Lassila, Helsinki – Also on the Espoo side, a police operation
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police will not comment on whether the tasks are related.

With the police there is an ongoing task in Lassila, Helsinki. The Helsinki Police Department announced the matter at nine o’clock in the evening on Sunday.

The police say that the task is related to reports received by the emergency center, according to which shots had been fired in the residential building shortly before 8:00 p.m.

There is little information about the situation. According to the police, the shooter has left the scene, and no one has been injured.

Nearby In Espoo’s Mäkkylä, on Patruunakatu, a little before ten on Sunday evening, another police operation was underway. The matter was confirmed to HS from the situation center of the Länsi-Uusimaa police department.

While the mission was ongoing, the police did not comment on its content or whether the Espoo operation is possibly related to the Lassila mission in Helsinki.

Mäkkylä’s police mission was the first to report Over.

#Police #Gunshots #heard #residential #building #Lassila #Helsinki #Espoo #side #police #operation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Turkey linked Durov’s arrest to his origins

Turkey linked Durov's arrest to his origins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]