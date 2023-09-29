“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!”, wrote Britney Spears (Mississippi, United States, 41 years old) this Tuesday, September 26 in an Instagram post. Along with the text, there was a video of the singer dancing energetically in a bikini with two huge knives in each of her hands, with steps so jerky that from time to time they scare the three small dogs that appear behind her. Her pets were not the only ones to be alarmed. Lots of followers –on this social network has 42.1 million― showed their concern about Spears’ dangerous attitude, which is why she was forced to edit her message post to clarify that they were not real knives: “Halloween is soon!!!” Even so, the fans did not remain calm and in the end the singer had to deactivate the comments on the publication. But it was not enough. This Wednesday, the day after sharing the video, the Ventura County police, in California, showed up at her house after receiving several phone calls in which they reported that the artist had knives in her house with which she could hurt herself.

They took it seriously when a person close to Spears, who was “really concerned about her well-being,” called authorities, Dean Worthy, captain of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN. “Some might say that she is simply expressing her creative freedom, and others might argue that this is dangerous and that there is a safety or mental health issue,” Worthy said. Just in case, agents decided to check on the singer’s well-being and went to the $7.4 million mansion she previously shared with her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, from whom she separated this summer after six years of dating. relationship. Ultimately, they determined that “there was no reason to believe she was in danger.”

Early this Friday morning, the interpreter of toxic either Baby One More Time He has republished another dancing video on his networks, with another bikini and the same knives. “I know I scared everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from the Hand Prop store in LA,” he explained in the text that accompanies the images. In this case, he did not appear to have a cut on his leg or a bandage on his arm, as seen in another video that followed the first and later deleted. “These are not real knives. No one has to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite artists, Shakira… A performance I was inspired by! Here’s to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks!,” she continues. On September 12, Shakira dazzled with her performance at the MTV music awards gala, where she included a choreography with knives during the introduction of the song Whenever, Wherever.

The first call from Spears’ person, whom authorities have not identified, was to the Los Angeles Police Department’s mental health assessment team, which then forwarded the call to the Sheriff’s Office, Worthy said. The singer’s security chief told the sergeant that he went to the mansion that he was with Spears, that there was no threat to her safety and that the artist did not want the agents to enter the property, he explained. he. In addition, Worthy added that the artist’s lawyer also called the sergeant, “explained to him that he had just spoken with the singer” and assured him “that there were no problems with Ms. Spears of a mental, physical or other kind.” After receiving assurances from two separate parties that she was not in danger, Worthy said the sergeant left the residence, without ever seeing the singer.

It is not the first time that the police have shown up at Britney Spears’ house due to her attitude on her social networks. In January of this year, agents also went to her home alerted by fans after the singer deleted her Instagram account. Already then, she turned to her Twitter account to clarify what had happened and ask that they please respect her private life. “As everyone knows, the police were called to my house because of some prank calls. I love and adore my fans, but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my house and when they arrived at my door they quickly realized there was no problem and left immediately,” she wrote.

To know the intimacies of Spears’ life we ​​will have to wait until next October 24, when she is scheduled to launch her memoir The Woman In Me. Following an agreement valued at $15 million, the singer will tell of her childhood, her fall into hell and her release from the paternal guardianship to which she was subjected from 2009 to 2021 in a 288-page volume.