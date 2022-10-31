You come across something on the highway, for example a GP2 car or truck without a driver. The French police in Haute-Garonne adds another entry. They plucked a young man off the highway with his electric scooter. The plans of the gentleman on the electric scooter were quite ambitious.

The 20-year-old Frenchman planned to go from Toulouse to Albi on his electric scooter, a distance of about 75 kilometers. The highway seemed to him to be the best solution for this. He also chose the emergency lane. With a maximum of 25 kilometers per hour he tore about twenty kilometers over the autoroute.

“Let’s hope this young man doesn’t forget to select the ‘no highway/no toll’ mode on his smartphone next time,” police joked on their Facebook page. In addition, according to the report, the police did not need the Alpine to overtake the person. The suspect told French police that he had left Toulouse at 5 a.m. in the morning.

The police describe the boy as ‘a young man full of ambitions’. His idea was to drive his electric scooter on the highway from gas station to gas station to charge his battery there. In the end, the boy was fined and he had to listen to the rules regarding an electric scooter.