The police found the suspects who extinguished the Eternal Flame on the Champ de Mars in St. Petersburg. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

One of the malefactors turned out to be a 2-year-old native of the Republic of Bashkortostan, he was brought for questioning by the police. The second suspect, a 23-year-old native of the Kaliningrad region, is now in Kazan.

The incident took place on the night of December 17. The police received a message that unknown persons extinguished the Eternal Flame with snow on the Champ de Mars. After the inspection, the guards opened a criminal case under article 244 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Desecration of the bodies of the dead and their burial places.”

According to the police, the men who played snowballs in the evening on the Champ de Mars extinguished the fire out of hooliganism.