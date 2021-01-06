In the UK, police found a conger fish washed ashore and nicknamed the animal a “monster”.

Law enforcement officers found an unusual find on the yarn of Otteri-St. Mary County. In the photo that employees posted in Twitter, it can be seen that the length of the fish is slightly more than a meter.

Me and my crewmate were about to break out doing the conga, with this rather impressive conga washed up on Exmouth beach this morning #monster #trailer 🐟 pic.twitter.com/qJtv903JMN – Ottery St Mary Police (@OtteryPolice) January 4, 2021

Conger or conger eel – a fish of the Conger family, is the largest and most cold-resistant of all eels. Females can grow up to 3 m in length and weigh over 100 kg. The maximum length of males is 1.3 m, and their average size is much smaller.

Conger lives in the East Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea, sometimes this species can be found in the North Sea.

