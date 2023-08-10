Key details continue to be known within the investigation that is being carried out in a police station in Thailand, after the August 5 the Spanish Daniel Sancho confessed that he had murdered and dismembered the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

In what the Thai authorities have termed a “premeditated murder” evidence has been found such as the purchase of a large knife, cleaning gloves and various black bags that would have been used by Sancho to hide the body.

However, in the statement delivered by the confessed murderer, he mentioned that he had been a victim of the Colombian doctor: “I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage.”

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta

In fact, Thai media have argued that, according to police reports, there were previous threats by Edwin Arrieta against the Spaniard, in which he sentenced to kill him if the sentimental relationship they had ended.

The death declarations were found by the investigators in Sancho’s cell phone, where it was also possible to collect other threats, in which Arrieta allegedly warned by publishing compromising photos if the relationship ended.

The two men would have met through Instagram and They met on the Thai island Koh Phangan last Wednesday, August 2 in a hotel in the tourist area that was reserved under the name of Arrieta.

Yet it was the same Daniel Sancho who confirmed in a police station in that city that his friend had been missing for 24 hoursafter both men met in a bar in the hotel zone.

That same day and after the complaint made by Sancho, the authorities began the search for the Colombian, but the findings were devastating.

Human remains, a pelvis and a leg found the next day led investigators to determine that it was the doctor’s body.

What’s next in the investigation?

Daniel Sancho, escorted by the Thai police in the port of the island Koh Samui, in Thailand.

Sancho is now in provisional prison, and he will spend ten days in the hospital area of ​​Koh Samui prison by covid-19 protocol, a period during which he can only be visited by his lawyer, known in Thailand as Khun Anan and hired through an office in Bangkok by his family.

Thai police have 84 days to finish a first report of the investigation, which will be delivered to the prosecutor, from when the trial could begin.

The Thai penal code provides for a maximum of capital punishment for crimes of murder, but, if imposed, this is usually later commuted to life imprisonment.

Once convicted and after serving at least four years of his sentence, as long as this is not capital punishment, Sancho would have the right to request his transfer to a Spanish prison, although it could be rejected by Spain or Thailand.

*With information from EFE

