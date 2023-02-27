A macabre discovery was reported in Peru when authorities found a mummy in a delivery man’s cooler.

The unusual event occurred in Puno, one of the country’s tourist cities, upon seeing a group of men drinking alcohol at the Mantaro viewpoint.

The National Police of Peru notified the Decentralized Directorate of Culture (DDC) of Puno to verify if it was not a robbery.

Lawyers and relatives of the person involved arrived at the scene, since, apparently, the mummy comes from the district of Patambuco, province of Sandi.

However, the supposed owner, identified as Julio Cesar, assured that the object It has been in his family for over 30 years. In addition, he said that he had to stay with her when his plan to donate it to the Museum of Puno failed.

(Keep reading: The shocking photos of thousands of prisoners arriving at a mega-prison in El Salvador).

According to local media, the family wanted to take advantage and asked for a sum of money to be able to deliver it; however, the business they had in mind did not work out.

According to the CNN report, The delivery man also mentioned to the authorities that the corpse remains in his room and he cares for her as his spiritual girlfriend.

“I take care of her and maintain her. It’s like, excuse the word, my spiritual girlfriend, ”she said in a video that quickly went viral on social networks.

(You can read: Video: thief tried to flee from the Police, but the bus ran over him and killed him).

After the event, the Decentralized Directorate of Culture (DDC) of Puno mentioned that it could not seize it.

“If the mummy is damaged, it will be the responsibility of whoever transports it, including the Public Ministry or the Police, but I am not going to contradict the prosecutor,” said one of the DDC representatives,” he said.

For this reason, the authorities present decided to turn the case over to the prosecutor’s office and this entity is already investigating.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news