Police officers found a 13-year-old girl missing at the time of the attack by Ukrainian nationalists on the outskirts of the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region. This was reported on August 9 by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

As the mother of the missing woman said, the child left the house during the day and did not return by evening. Law enforcement officers found out that at the time of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the girl ran away and hid, but then got lost. The child was found at night.

“In total, more than 70 people were involved, who examined abandoned buildings and adjacent forest belts,” the statement says. Telegram channel MIA MEDIA.

Doctors examined the girl, and, pointing out that everything was fine with her, they handed her over to her parents.

Earlier, in May, the security forces detained three people in Zaporozhye who were preparing an assassination attempt on law enforcement officers and the regional administration. It is noted that illegal activities were coordinated by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, they also provided explosives.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.