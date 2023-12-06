In Zaporozhye, police found a cache of grenade launchers and ammunition

In the Zaporozhye region, police found a grenade launcher and ammunition. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

According to the department, police from the Priazovsky department learned that there might be a cache on the territory of one of the villages. Together with the National Guard, they carried out raids in the Azov region. In an uninhabited house in the village of Annovka they found a hand grenade launcher suitable for firing, two rounds for an RPG-7 grenade launcher and two grenades.

It is noted that dangerous items were seized.

