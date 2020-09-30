Hathras: A 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was a victim of gang-rape in Hathras, died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, after which the police forcibly cremated the victim without hearing the plea of ​​the victim’s family. Protests have been taking place in different parts of the country since the victim’s death.

We are being misled – brother of the victim

The family of the Hathras victim, who was sitting on a dharna in Safdarjung, was removed from the police yesterday. The family sat outside the hospital demanding the hanging of the accused. The victim’s brother says that we are being misled. We want justice. Outside the hospital, Congress, Bhim Army and smaller organizations also demonstrated. Chandrashekhar Azad, Chief of Bhima Army said that we want justice to be done, the case should be tried in fast track court. There have been many such cases in UP like Unnao and now Hathras.



The last rites of the victim (of Hathras gang-rape) has been performed. Police and administration will ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice: Prem Prakash Meena, Hathras Joint Magistrate pic.twitter.com/pM3qAkOB6c – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2020

The situation is not clear about the confirmation of rape – Police IG

Regarding registering a case against the accused, Aligarh Division Police IG Piyush Mordia says that a rape case was registered on the basis of the victim’s statement, but the status of confirmation of rape with her is not clear. Because this is what has been said in the report of JN Medical College. The sample has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory on 26 September. Whose report has not come yet. Only after that can he say anything about it.

Section 302 of IPC will be added against the accused

On Tuesday, DM of Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar has told that the victim’s statement was taken on September 22 in this case of attempt to kill on September 14, on the basis of which Section 376D of gang rape was added in the case. Section 302 (murder) of the IPC will also be added against the four accused. They say that all the four accused in the case have been caught and the government assistance of 10 lakh has been given.

Dr. Mo. of JN Hospital, Aligarh Tabish Khan has said that there was an injury to the bones of the neck in the victim’s CT scan. He was having trouble breathing due to pinched nerve. Hands and feet were unable to walk. Two days later, after disclosing the entire matter, the gynecologist and forensic had investigated and submitted the entire report to the CMO.

19-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped

Let us tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district in UP. Police said that the victim was admitted to the JN Medical College Hospital in Aligarh after the incident, and was sent to Delhi on Monday morning for treatment as her condition was critical.