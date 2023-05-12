BThe explosion in a high-rise building in Ratingen was apparently a targeted attack on the emergency services. The resident opened the apartment door on Thursday and purposefully threw a burning liquid at the forces of the police, fire brigade and rescue service, the police said at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is a 56-year-old German who lived in the apartment with his mother. The female body found is believed to be her. There is evidence that she had been dead for several weeks; There are no indications of external influence.

The injuries of the emergency services suggest that they were not only caused by fire, but also by caustic substances. After the attack on the emergency services, the suspect came onto the balcony and signaled that he was not ready to talk. He then set fire to the apartment. The suspect, who was only slightly injured, was taken to the Düsseldorf University Hospital after his arrest, where his ability to be arrested was determined.

So far no indication of a terrorist background

The police initially gave no information on a possible motive for the suspect. The suspect was known to the police: the spokeswoman for the Düsseldorf public prosecutor said there was an execution order against him because of an unpaid amount of money. So far there is no evidence of a terrorist background to the act. Heike Schultz from the Düsseldorf police said: “We have indications that he is also a corona denier.” According to the investigators, he should belong to the so-called prepper scene. The apartment gave the impression that many supplies had been laid out. In addition, investigations gave the impression that the man had lived a secluded life. It has not been clarified whether there is a connection to the crime.

According to Schultz, the suspect acted “well thought out”. “The situation in the apartment, the use of this flammable liquid and the way in which this liquid was then used against the forces used suggest that this was well thought out,” Schultz said on Friday. “The door was barricaded, you don’t even do that.” She therefore not only assumes a targeted attack, but that the act had been “well thought out for at least several days”.

After the explosion in the high-rise, the police found several weapons: in addition to a stun gun, several knives and daggers were also secured. In addition, a vessel was found from which the suspect is said to have thrown a flammable liquid – probably gasoline – at the emergency services, Schultz said. The man’s apartment could only be entered by crime scene specialists on Friday due to the extinguishing work.

The suspect was brought before a magistrate on Friday. He is charged with nine counts of attempted murder. In a survey, he had not yet commented on the allegations, said Schultz. The man also waived legal assistance. He had been assigned a public defender.

House occupant found dead

The life-threateningly injured task forces are still in mortal danger, they were taken to special clinics and some were put into an artificial coma. Meanwhile, a resident of the house was also found dead; the cause of death was unclear. According to information from “Spiegel”, the older man could no longer be cared for due to the several hours of use.

The incident happened on Thursday morning in a high-rise building in Ratingen. Concerned about a resident with an overflowing mailbox, the homeowners’ association called the police on Thursday around 10 a.m. Police and firefighters then drove to the high-rise building. When they arrived at the relevant apartment door on the 10th floor at around 11.15 a.m., the woman’s 56-year-old son suddenly ripped open the door. Police spokesman Raimund Dockter reported: “There was an explosion immediately, immediately, i.e. a fireball came towards the colleagues from the fire brigade and police.”