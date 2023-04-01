Police Force | Three years after George Floyd’s death, Minneapolis is revising police guidelines

The 144-page agreement, made in cooperation with the state of Minnesota, aims to reduce the unnecessary use of force by the police.

Stateside The city of Minneapolis said it has approved a plan to overhaul the police department.

The reform was concluded almost three years after the black George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

The 144-page agreement, made in cooperation with the state of Minnesota, aims to reduce the unnecessary use of force by the police.

The agreement calls on the police to use force only when it is necessary, in relation to the intensity of the perceived threat. It also prohibits the use of force as a means of punishment or retaliation.

The agreement still requires court approval.