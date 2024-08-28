An alleged kidnapper was shot down this Wednesday by the National Police of Ecuador after a chase in which officers managed to thwart the kidnapping of a person, the police institution announced in a statement.

After receiving an alert, the police located the vehicle of the alleged kidnappers near the Jardines de Quevedo cemetery, in the tropical province of Los Ríos, and when they tried to stop their car, they fled.

According to the police, the alleged kidnappers carried out dangerous maneuvers and shot at the agents, until they ended up on a rural road, where they got out of the vehicle and They opened fire on the police again, who responded with more gunfire.

In the exchange of gunfire, the police shot dead one of the alleged kidnappers, who died on the spot, while the other three managed to escape.

Immediately afterwards, The officers rescued the victim of the alleged kidnapping, who had been taken by force by the attackers while driving a truck loaded with sacks of sugar on one of the main roads in the province of Los Ríos.

Ecuador became the first country in Latin America in homicides per capita, with a rate of 47.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023, eight times higher than in 2016, due to the rise in violence by criminal groups, mainly dedicated to drug trafficking, although they are also venturing into illegal mining.

Since the beginning of the year, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has elevated the fight against organized crime to the category of “internal armed conflict,” thus classifying these gangs as terrorist groups and non-state belligerents, while declaring a state of emergency with which, among other actions, he militarized the prisons controlled by these organizations.

According to the Government, Violent deaths nationwide have decreased by 17% in 2024 compared to the previous year, but the episodes of criminal violence have not ceased, while kidnappings and extortion continue to be reported. EFE